Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday

by | Jun 12, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

The Juneteenth Gospel Choir rehearsing at Heaven’s Journey Fellowship Church on Friday, June 7.

Celebrate freedom, and its roots in Texas, at a community gathering downtown.

A showcase of culture and heritage, Wylie’s Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at Olde City Park.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth celebrates the end of chattel slavery in the United States. First celebrated in Texas back in 1866, Juneteenth has been a Texas state holiday since 1980. The holiday is observed on June 19 because the last enslaved people in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865.

LaTonya Johnson, the co-chairperson of the event from the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie, said the Juneteenth Celebration will include 50 vendors with food, art and crafts and activities for kids. Food will include barbecue and soul food along with free hot dogs from the police department.

