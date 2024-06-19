Gel gun incidents spur warning, arrest of teen

The transition from the end of the school year to the start of summer has led to a significant increase in incidents involving toy guns.

According to the Wylie Police Department, in the past few weeks teens have shot Orbeez guns at each other, innocent bystanders and unsuspecting motorists.

Also known as a water pellet gun, an Orbeez gun is a toy that shoots colorful water beads or gel pellets called Orbeez. The toy guns are often marketed to children and can be used for safe activities, like shooting at targets.

The water beads are small and soft, but Orbeez guns can injure people and damage property. The beads also expand in water — up to the size of a grape or even a golf ball — and can be frozen or loaded into paint guns making them even more dangerous.

