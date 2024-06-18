Budget adopted

The Wylie ISD board of trustees approved the budget for the 2024-25 school year Monday night.

The general fund total budget is $211.8 million, a deficit of over $9.5 million with total revenue adding up to $202.2 million. The debt service fund budget is $47.3 million. The student nutrition fund budget is $14.4 million, a deficit of $4.7 million with total revenue adding up to $9.7 million.

Scheduled for adoption in August, the estimated tax rate is $1.21. Maintenance and operations make up 75.5 cents and 45.5 cents is for interest and sinking, or debt.

