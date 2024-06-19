Subscribe
Annual bluegrass event highlights music, cars, more

Jun 19, 2024

The annual car show at Bluegrass on Ballard is hosted by the East Fork Masonic Lodge. Last year, over 200 vehicles were on display. 

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages.

Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong event with music, arts and a car show. 

This year’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Olde City Park and along Ballard Avenue in historic downtown Wylie.

Bluegrass on Ballard planners expect around 8,000 attendees from Wylie and nearby surrounding communities. In some cases, the event may draw first timers to Wylie’s historic downtown area.

Public Information Officer Craig Kelly said the event is put together to market the downtown area.

“The goal is to attract 50% residents and 50% visitors,” Kelly said. “The surveys have revealed that we’ve achieved that.”

