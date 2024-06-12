Juneteenth recognized, appointments made

The Juneteenth holiday, June 19, was recognized by council and members of the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie last night. Also recognized was Wylie Way student Oliver Hernandez.

In other business at the Tuesday, June 11 regular meeting, council reviewed vacancies and applicants before making new appointments for boards and commissions.

Tabled on April 23, council revisited a request to amend a planned development approved in 2020. Owners of the 20-acre property located across from 2535-2701 S. SH 78 wanted changes that would increase the number of multi-family units from 150 to 250. Council denied the amendment but noted that the original planned development is still approved.

