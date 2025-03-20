Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Downtown cigar lounge approved on second try

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Latest, news

During its regular meeting last week, Wylie City Council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change for 308 N. Ballard Ave. to allow for a smoking establishment. The request was presented by Jose Hernandez, who had previously been denied a similar request for 100 N. Ballard Ave. in September. After discussion, council approved the zoning change, granting a special-use permit for the new lounge.

At its Tuesday, March 11 regular meeting, council also approved a development agreement, pending zoning approval, between the City of Wylie and Skorburg Retail Corporation for a new single-family development. The proposed development is located north and west of Country Club Road and McMillen Road. Zoning for the development was approved Feb. 25 by council.

Community Services Director Jasen Haskins outlined the details of the agreement, noting that the applicant voluntarily agreed to a building materials provision. While state law does not require such measures, the applicant committed to adhering to Wylie’s guidelines for exterior building materials, including brick, stucco, stone, and specific roof slopes.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Scores for week of March 7-11

Scores for week of March 7-11

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Wylie senior Ben Lindsey tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against one hit in the Pirates' 2-0 win over Sachse on Tuesday, March 11. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games...

read more
Airport expansion continues in McKinney

Airport expansion continues in McKinney

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Work is expected to begin this spring on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport allowing commercial passenger service by late next year. “We continue to work toward a May 2025 groundbreaking,” Ken Carley, the airport director, said Friday, March 7. The...

read more
Council approves zoning for cigar lounge

Council approves zoning for cigar lounge

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

The Wylie City Council met Tuesday, March 11, to discuss several items, including a consent agenda that included approving a review of water and wastewater rates, new technology purchases, and zoning changes. During the meeting, the council held a public hearing to...

read more
Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

Mar 13, 2025 | , ,

The artwork of 23 WISD high school students will advance to the state-level competition in San Marcos on April 25-26. Courtesy Wylie ISD Wylie ISD high school art students showcased their talent at the regional Visual Scholastic Arts Event (VASE) in Forney, earning...

read more
Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Mar 7, 2025 | ,

Erika Johnson will compete in the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy. Courtesy photo Murphy resident Erika Johnson is set to represent Texas at the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy, departing this week as part of the USA Delegation. Johnson, 37, is the only...

read more
Most students receive measles vaccine

Most students receive measles vaccine

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines. As of Monday, March 3, the...

read more
Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Demonstrators wave Ukrainian and American flags during a protest outside Rep. Keith Self’s town hall meeting at Collin College Wylie campus Saturday, March 1. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love