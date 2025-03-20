Downtown cigar lounge approved on second try

During its regular meeting last week, Wylie City Council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change for 308 N. Ballard Ave. to allow for a smoking establishment. The request was presented by Jose Hernandez, who had previously been denied a similar request for 100 N. Ballard Ave. in September. After discussion, council approved the zoning change, granting a special-use permit for the new lounge.

At its Tuesday, March 11 regular meeting, council also approved a development agreement, pending zoning approval, between the City of Wylie and Skorburg Retail Corporation for a new single-family development. The proposed development is located north and west of Country Club Road and McMillen Road. Zoning for the development was approved Feb. 25 by council.

Community Services Director Jasen Haskins outlined the details of the agreement, noting that the applicant voluntarily agreed to a building materials provision. While state law does not require such measures, the applicant committed to adhering to Wylie’s guidelines for exterior building materials, including brick, stucco, stone, and specific roof slopes.

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]