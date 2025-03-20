Wylie Economic Development Corporation driving growth in city

The new headquarters for Day Lumber is nearing completition in the 544 Gateway Addition with future plans to add two more buildings. Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News

While Wylie residents may notice dirt being moved or concrete being poured on a commercial lot, they may not always understand what’s behind the heavy equipment.

The Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is at the forefront of several key projects aimed at enhancing both the city’s commercial and residential landscape, as well as improving critical infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Jason Greiner, executive director of the WEDC, took time to discuss the corporation’s ongoing efforts and current projects.

One of the prominent developments involves the sale of the 544 Gateway Addition, located just west of Highway 78 on the north side of FM 544.

This site had previously contained hazardous waste, which was cleaned up in 2016 with assistance from the city, U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Now, nearly a decade later, the prime location is set to host Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a 5,000-square-foot full-service restaurant, alongside the new headquarters of Day Lumber. The 5,500-square-foot building will house the company’s main offices, with additional space for retail or other commercial uses.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]