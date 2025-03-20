Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

The $500 egg: backyard hens slow to pay off

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Latest, news

Although backyard chickens have no problem eating off the ground, feed bowls make it easier to measure out portions. Millie, a black-and-white Barred Plymouth Rock, noshes with Shadow, a Black Australorp, and Buffy, a Buff Orpington. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News

The last time the price of eggs spiked was during the COVID-19 epidemic as demand outstripped supply. That was partly because of demand by panic buying – the same people were probably stockpiling toilet paper – and supply chain shortages caused by the sickness of production workers.

The current supply shortage resulted from outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza type H5N1, or bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports more than 100 million chickens have died from bird flu or have been euthanized since the outbreak began in 2022. That number includes both commercial and backyard flocks across the country.

Accordingly, the wholesale price of large eggs has ranged this month from $7.64 to $9.17 per dozen, depending on the region of the U.S.

In response to the pandemic, my wife Kris and I decided to raise a flock of backyard hens to ensure a steady supply of eggs for our family at a reasonable price. 

Choosing which chickens to buy took some research to find breeds that would be good egg layers while hardy enough to survive 100-plus Texas summers and sub-freezing winters.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Downtown cigar lounge approved on second try

Downtown cigar lounge approved on second try

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

During its regular meeting last week, Wylie City Council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change for 308 N. Ballard Ave. to allow for a smoking establishment. The request was presented by Jose Hernandez, who had previously been denied a similar request for...

read more
Scores for week of March 7-11

Scores for week of March 7-11

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Wylie senior Ben Lindsey tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against one hit in the Pirates' 2-0 win over Sachse on Tuesday, March 11. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games...

read more
Airport expansion continues in McKinney

Airport expansion continues in McKinney

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Work is expected to begin this spring on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport allowing commercial passenger service by late next year. “We continue to work toward a May 2025 groundbreaking,” Ken Carley, the airport director, said Friday, March 7. The...

read more
Council approves zoning for cigar lounge

Council approves zoning for cigar lounge

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

The Wylie City Council met Tuesday, March 11, to discuss several items, including a consent agenda that included approving a review of water and wastewater rates, new technology purchases, and zoning changes. During the meeting, the council held a public hearing to...

read more
Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

Wylie ISD artists shine at VASE

Mar 13, 2025 | , ,

The artwork of 23 WISD high school students will advance to the state-level competition in San Marcos on April 25-26. Courtesy Wylie ISD Wylie ISD high school art students showcased their talent at the regional Visual Scholastic Arts Event (VASE) in Forney, earning...

read more
Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Special Olympics athlete headed to Italy

Mar 7, 2025 | ,

Erika Johnson will compete in the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy. Courtesy photo Murphy resident Erika Johnson is set to represent Texas at the 2025 Special Olympics in Turin, Italy, departing this week as part of the USA Delegation. Johnson, 37, is the only...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love