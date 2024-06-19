Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

This Australian Cattle Dog is one of the animals currently available for adoption at Wylie Animal Control.

For individuals or families entertaining adopting a new cat or dog, now is a great time to adopt. Area animal shelters are at full capacity and waiving adoption fees.

“We have a lot of dogs who have been here for a while,” Wylie Animal Services Manager Shelia Patton said, adding someone recently adopted a dog that had been in the shelter for 117 days.

According to Patton, the shelter has never had to euthanize animals due to lack of space and has no plans to start. However, in addition to waiving adoption fees, shelter staff have been reaching out to rescue partners for assistance and posting urgent pleas on social media.

“We are very fortunate because we have a very high return to owner rate,” Patton said.

