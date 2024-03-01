Midyear budget amendment possible, jet ski tournament planned

At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, a planned work session led by City Manager Brent Parker to discuss five-year projections for the city’s 4B Fund, Utility Fund and General Fund turned into a discussion about salaries for city employees being uncompetitive, which has led to departments being understaffed with high turnover.

Mayor Matthew Porter and all councilmembers agreed that action needs to be taken soon. Parker was asked to present figures to council for a midyear budget amendment that would make city salaries across the board competitive. Parker said the data could be available by the regular council meeting on March 26 and Porter indicated that a special meeting was a possibility.

Local business owner James Woodruff is planning a four-day Jet Ski tournament at Collin Park August 1-4. He also wants the city to sponsor a concert for the event. Council expressed interest in hearing more details on the proposal.

