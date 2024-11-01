Wylie’s Brumfield, Cooper run in Class 6A state cross country meet

Wyile juniors Landon Cooper, left, and Zachary Brumfield, right, competed in the Class 6A state cross country meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Friday morning. Photo courtesy of Jimmy Brumfield

By David Wolman

Wylie juniors Landon Cooper and Zachary Brumfield represented the Pirates at the Class 6A state cross country meet on Friday morning at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Brumfield finished in 46th place with a time of 15:58.6. Cooper placed 117th with a 16:51.7.

