Collin College to host Dignity Initiative events

by | Mar 5, 2025 | Area News, Education, Latest, Uncategorized

Collin College will host events at three campuses throughout March. The events will begin the spring Dignity Initiative series, which is organized by the Collin College Committee Against Gender Violence and Oppression to educate and provide action steps to end gender-based oppression.

An educator from Turning Point will address social/digital media abuse and cyberstalking from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. The speaker will show how online abuse causes trauma and share ideas to help ourselves and others. This event will take place at the Plano Campus, Room C103, 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. Contact Linda Sears at [email protected], Renee Dessommes at [email protected] or Kristi Clark-Miller at [email protected] for more information.

A panel discussion on “The Importance of Civility in a Professional Setting” will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, in the Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center Multipurpose Room at the McKinney Campus. The discussion will focus on how civility in professional settings encourages a safe learning environment where everyone is treated with respect and honored as a valuable member. The panel will include members of the larger Collin professional community. The McKinney Campus is located at 2200 W University Dr. in McKinney. Contact Monica Cubberly at [email protected] for more information.

The documentary film “Picture a Scientist” will be shown at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25. Biologist Nancy Hopkins and chemist Raychelle Burks will lead viewers on a journey into their own experiences in the sciences, ranging from brutal harassment to years of subtle slights. Scientific luminaries — including social scientists, neurologists and psychologists — will provide new perspectives on how to make science more diverse, equitable and open to all. The documentary will be shown at the Frisco Campus Conference Center on 9700 Wade Boulevard in Frisco. Contact Elizabeth Hamner at [email protected] for more information.

Each event is free and open to the public.

