Exploring America’s autumnal treasures

by | Sep 19, 2024 | Life & Style

Eureka Springs, Arkansas: A Victorian Gem in the Ozarks. Kary Bjorn Photography/Unsplash

As the heat of summer fades into the crisp embrace of autumn, September offers a perfect opportunity for travel across the U.S. The month’s moderate weather, stunning fall foliage and fewer crowds make it an ideal time to explore charming small towns, vibrant landscapes, and cultural treasures. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure, historical exploration, or a relaxing escape, these destinations should be at the top of your list this September.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas: A Victorian Gem in the Ozarks

Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, is a town that feels like a step back in time. Known for its well-preserved Victorian architecture and winding streets, Eureka Springs offers a quaint and romantic atmosphere perfect for a September getaway.

The town’s historic district is a highlight, with nearly every building on the National Register of Historic Places. As you wander through the narrow, winding streets, you’ll find unique shops, art galleries and cozy cafes, all set against a backdrop of lush greenery.

