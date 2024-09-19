Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Council work session considers Ballard transformation 

by | Sep 19, 2024 | Latest, news

Downtown Ballard Avenue was the focus of a Tuesday, Sept. 10 work session. Plans discussed, among others, included converting Ballard Avenue to a one-lane configuration with parallel parking, allowing for wider sidewalks, and potential alley improvements.  Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

Wylie City Council gave direction for city staff to begin work on transforming Ballard Avenue into a one-lane thoroughfare after a work session at last week’s meeting. 

Council discussed the matter at a July meeting. As previously reported in The Wylie News, following council’s approval of a traffic study in 2022, city staff’s focus has centered on converting Ballard Avenue and Birmingham Street from two-way to one-way streets with parallel parking on both sides and wider sidewalks.

At the Sept. 10 meeting, Jenneen Elkhalid, engineering project manager for the city, gave a status update to council about the downtown project lane, parking and sidewalk configuration. She said city staff wanted some additional feedback from council so staff could have a clear path going forward.

In her presentation, Elkhalid said there was a stakeholder meeting on Aug. 7 in which there was discussion about downtown alley improvements, lane configuration options and effects on vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Stakeholders said they would like to proceed with the original one-lane configuration, and all of them preferred the one-lane option to maximize pedestrian space. 

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Tour ghostly downtown haunts

Tour ghostly downtown haunts

Sep 19, 2024 | , ,

Taylor Vaughn-Thomas, Jessie Mejia and Ofilia Berrera act out roles in last year’s ghost tours sponsored by the library, the historical society and parks and recreation. Courtesy photo Wylie’s history comes alive this fall with the return of the Wylie Whispers Ghost...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023