Subscribe
Collin College Fall

The importance of sleep for students: Easing back into the routine

by | Aug 7, 2024 | Life & Style

As summer winds down and the back-to-school season approaches, students and parents alike face the challenge of readjusting to a regular sleep schedule. The importance of adequate sleep for students cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts academic performance, mental health, and overall well-being.

Experts recommend that children aged 6 to 12 get 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night, while teenagers aged 13 to 18 need 8 to 10 hours. However, during summer break, many students adopt later bedtimes and wake-up times, which can make the transition back to school particularly challenging.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) emphasizes that consistent, quality sleep is crucial for cognitive function, emotional regulation, and physical health. Insufficient sleep can lead to difficulties in concentration, memory problems, and increased irritability.

To help students ease back into their school-year sleep routine, the AAP suggests the following strategies:

1. Gradual adjustment: Start shifting bedtimes and wake-up times by 15 to 30 minutes earlier each day, beginning at least two weeks before school starts. This gradual adjustment helps reset the body’s internal clock without causing too much disruption.

2. Consistent schedule: Establish a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends. Consistency reinforces the body’s sleep-wake cycle and can make it easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally.

3. Create a sleep-friendly environment: Ensure the bedroom is conducive to sleep by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, white noise machines, or fans to create a relaxing environment.

4. Limit screen time: Reduce exposure to screens, such as TVs, computers, and smartphones, at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

5. Encourage relaxation: Develop a pre-sleep routine that includes calming activities, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing mindfulness exercises. These activities signal to the body that it’s time to wind down.

6. Monitor caffeine intake: Avoid caffeine consumption, especially in the afternoon and evening. Caffeine can stay in the system for several hours and interfere with the ability to fall asleep.

7. Promote physical activity: Encourage regular physical activity, which can help students fall asleep faster and enjoy deeper sleep. However, avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it can have a stimulating effect.

Parents play a crucial role in supporting their children’s sleep habits. By modeling healthy sleep behaviors and creating a structured sleep environment, they can help ensure their children are well-rested and ready to tackle the new school year.

The beginning of the school year is an adjustment for everyone, and patience is key. With a proactive approach to sleep health, students can start the school year refreshed and prepared for success.

For more information on sleep health and tips for establishing a healthy sleep routine, visit the American Academy of Pediatrics’ website at www.aap.org.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Last-minute getaways for DFW families

Last-minute getaways for DFW families

Jul 31, 2024 |

Just a few hours away, Broken Bow, Oklahoma offers hiking, boating, fishing opportunities, along with plenty of rental cabins, making it a great option for a quick family trip. Courtesy Daniel Hubbard, Pixabay As summer draws to a close and the school year looms,...

read more
Heat exacerbates summer garden issues for Texans

Heat exacerbates summer garden issues for Texans

Jul 17, 2024 |

Mulch does double duty in a garden, preserving moisture while helping to keep weeds down. Courtesy Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife Texas gardeners usually sing the same tune this time of year — the heat is oppressive, and moisture is in short supply. Some East Texas...

read more
Parks and Recreation the Texas way

Parks and Recreation the Texas way

Jul 3, 2024 |

Guadalupe Mountains Texas summers as a kid could be summed up with the three P’s: popsicles, pools and parks! Basically, if my siblings and I weren’t outside – running, splashing, laughing, enjoying every last second of freedom – then we were inside, sleeping for the...

read more
Make your next family vacation more affordable

Make your next family vacation more affordable

Jun 12, 2024 |

The cost of everyday items continues to stretch many people’s budgets, even as financial experts note that inflation is cooling off. When individuals feel a pinch in their wallets, non-essentials, such as vacations, often are on the chopping block. But they may not...

read more
Crafts lead the way for Mother’s Day gifts

Crafts lead the way for Mother’s Day gifts

May 9, 2024 |

Mother’s Day is a special time for children to show their appreciation for their mothers, grandmothers and the other special women in their lives. Older children typically are capable of designing their own Mother’s Day crafts or even shopping for gifts for Mom, while...

read more
Vintage trailer bliss

Vintage trailer bliss

Apr 24, 2024 |

Dreamy sunsets paint the sky a messy blend of orange and pink, while sweet-smelling grass, pristine mountains and bubbling water surround you. It’s the beginning of summertime – camping season! While there’s nothing wrong with sleeping bags inside a tent, we prefer...

read more
Modern convenience or modern-day nightmare?

Modern convenience or modern-day nightmare?

Apr 18, 2024 |

Plastic waste is polluting ecosystems, affecting health In the bustling urban landscape of modern America lies a problem that’s as pervasive as it is pernicious: plastic waste. And despite the concerted efforts to recycle paper, cardboard and metals, plastic continues...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Collin College Fall
Public Notice - Subscribe