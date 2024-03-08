Big week keeps Raiders’ playoff hopes alive

Matthew Deffo (8) races up field in Wylie East’s 3-1 win over Garland. Deffo had a pair of goals in the game, while assisting on the third to help the Raiders top the Owls. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News)

The Wylie East Raiders are quite the run as the end of the regular season approaches. They’ve won five of their last seven contests in district play, thanks to a pair of regulation victories that earned them a whooping six points in the standings.

With 14 points through 12 district games, the Raiders now find themselves in a six-team race for the fourth and final slot, with Garland currently leading the way. Still, Wylie East still has plenty of control over their postseason chances, thanks in large part to their wins last week.

The Raiders opened the week at home against the Owls. To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!