Late goal lifts Wylie girls over Lakeview

Cameron Pero (21) attacks a loose ball from the back post before putting it in the net for Wylie’s only tally of their 1-0 victory over Lakeview Centennial. A shot from Grace Paul was deflected to Pero, who buried it in the back of the net to give the Lady Pirates the eventual win. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News)

While the race between Wylie East and Sachse at the top of the district has been tight, the Wylie Lady Pirates are doing their part to stay in the running, trailing to the two teams by one game. The girls came up with a pair of big wins last week over Lakeview Centennial and Rowlett to keep pace in the standings, giving them a chance to make one final push with four games to play.

Still, last week’s triumph didn’t come easy, as Wylie got a big test from the Lady Patriots to start the week. Lakeview came out with one goal in mind, earn a point.

With them currently in a tight four-team battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the group, earning a tie at the end of regulation would earn them a point in the standings, with shootout-win possibly tallying another.

With that in mind, the Lady Patriots sank their defense back from the beginning, hoping to keep Wylie off the scoreboard by sacrificing their own opportunities on the offensive end. For a good portion of the night, it worked.

