Author hopes to inspire others with story  

by | Jul 10, 2024

Sachse resident Ania Rust is keeping busy promoting her book, The American Dream,”  at area events. Courtesy photo

Sachse resident Ania Rust, a proud Polish immigrant, recently celebrated her 50th year as a U.S. citizen with the release of her long-awaited book, “The American Dream: Journey to Everlasting Success.” 

Rust’s mission is to share her pride in being an American citizen and to inspire others through her life’s journey. 

The 200-page book is dedicated to her four grandchildren, reflecting on her beginnings in Poland and her pursuit of the American dream.

“I want to leave a legacy for the American people and for my family too,” she said.

Her book is divided into two parts: “Success the Hard Way” and “Leaving a Legacy.” 

In the first section, Rust chronicles her challenging life in Poland, her immigration to the U.S., and her educational and career achievements. The second section offers motivational insights, business success stories and tips for living a fulfilling life. 

