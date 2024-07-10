Swatting suspect identified

A juvenile suspect in East Texas is believed responsible for numerous bomb threats and “swatting” hoaxes across multiple states, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said.

The investigation began in May when the suspect initiated a swatting incident at a residence in St. Paul.

In a collaborative investigation, the Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant in Smith County on Saturday, June 29, identifying a juvenile suspect,who was later arrested, CCSO Sgt. Jessica Pond said.

The suspect was linked to bomb threats at Brookshire’s grocery stores, schools in the Tyler area, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and Mission ISD, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remained ongoing, but investigators believe the suspect’s activities spanned across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

To date, investigators had identified over 100 locations targeted by these dangerous hoaxes.

Despite employing sophisticated techniques to stay hidden, the suspect’s identity was ultimately uncovered through persistent online investigative efforts, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

“Swatting hoaxes and bomb threats are serious matters that potentially endanger innocent civilians,” Skinner said. “We remain committed to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for these dangerous activities.”

Swatting is the term used for calling police with a fraudulent report requiring an armed response.

The sheriff said there had been a marked increase of such calls in recent years.

“These malicious hoaxes create panic, endanger lives, and divert valuable resources from police, fire, and emergency medical services,” Skinner said.

