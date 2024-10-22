District (co)-champs: Wylie shakes off slow start to sweep Sachse

Wylie sophomore Keelyn Green attempts to hit the ball past the block of Sachse defenders Ella Smith (9) and Cameryn Fair (24) during Tuesday’s match from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Ever since Sherry Olivares took over as Wylie head volleyball coach in 2015, the Lady Pirates had never defeated Sachse twice in the same season.

That’s a testament to the success that Sachse has enjoyed during the past decade. The Lady Mustangs have made the playoffs every year since the school first opened its doors in 2002, and they came into this year in search of a 12th consecutive district championship.

Although Sachse has already clinched another playoff berth, their reign atop the district standings came to a halt this week. The Lady Mustangs came into Tuesday’s road game against Wylie needing a win to keep their title aspirations alive, but after a 17-25, 16-25, 21-25 setback from Montgomery Center, Sachse had to relinquish the crown to Wylie and Wylie East.

“That’s a great accomplishment,” Olivares said. “We would have liked to have that district championship all to ourselves. Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish against Wylie East, but it is what it is. We’ll take the district championship with them.”

