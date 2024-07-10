Subscribe
Council continues budget work sessions

by | Jul 10, 2024 | Area News, Latest

A contract was awarded to LMC Corporation for renovations to the Thomas and Mattie Brown House exterior at last night’s Wylie City Council meeting.

The estimated $89,791.84 project will be facilitated through a cooperative purchasing agreement and will be under the review of the city of Wylie’s Historic Review Commission due to the house’s historic designation. 

In the subsequent work session, council members continued their focus on shaping the fiscal landscape for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2024-25. 

Discussions centered around budget proposals for the General Fund, Utility Fund, and 4B Fund, crucial components in sustaining city operations and community services. 

Additionally, attention was directed towards reviewing the 2024-25 budget for the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). WEDC executive director Jason Greiner presented an overview of the corporation’s current and future financial obligations.

City council did recess into executive session to consider the sale or acquisition of properties located at Brown/Eubanks, FM 544/Cooper, FM 544/Sanden, Jackson/Oak, Regency/Steel, and State Hwy 78/Brown.

During executive session council also deliberated on matters regarding commercial or financial information that the WEDC has received from a business prospect and to discuss the offer of incentives for Projects: 2022-1c, 2022-10c, 2023-1c, 2023-2d, 2023-5c, 2023-9b, 2023-11b, 2024-1c, 2024-2d, 2024-4c, 2024-4e, and 2024-5a. 

No action was taken on the executive session items when council reconvened.

See the next edition of The Wylie News for complete coverage of this meeting.

From Staff Reports. • [email protected]

