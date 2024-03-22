Lady Pirates to face Tyler Legacy in playoff-opener

The first time Wylie took on Tyler Legacy this year, freshman Kennedy Butler (3) scored a pair of goals as part of a 2-2 draw. Next, the two squads will meet at City Bank Stadium in Forney in the bi-district round of the playoffs. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News)

The Wylie girls soccer team is set to kick off the postseason. After finishing third in District 10-6A with a record of 12-4 in the group, they will take on Tyler Legacy for their bi-district matchup to open the playoffs.

This will be a rematch between the two squads after they met in a tournament hosted by North Forney in early-January. That game ended in a 2-2 tie with Kennedy Butler scoring each of the Lady Pirates two goals.

The Lady Raiders finished the regular season with a record of 16-3-3, going 9-3 in District 10-6A. Once again, the two teams will meet in Forney at City Bank Stadium. The single elimination contest will be played Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.

For the details on the outcome of this match, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.