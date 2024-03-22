Subscribe
Rotary Golf 2024

Lady Pirates to face Tyler Legacy in playoff-opener

by | Mar 22, 2024 | Sports

The first time Wylie took on Tyler Legacy this year, freshman Kennedy Butler (3) scored a pair of goals as part of a 2-2 draw. Next, the two squads will meet at City Bank Stadium in Forney in the bi-district round of the playoffs. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News) 

The Wylie girls soccer team is set to kick off the postseason. After finishing third in District 10-6A with a record of 12-4 in the group, they will take on Tyler Legacy for their bi-district matchup to open the playoffs.

This will be a rematch between the two squads after they met in a tournament hosted by North Forney in early-January. That game ended in a 2-2 tie with Kennedy Butler scoring each of the Lady Pirates two goals.

The Lady Raiders finished the regular season with a record of 16-3-3, going 9-3 in District 10-6A. Once again, the two teams will meet in Forney at City Bank Stadium. The single elimination contest will be played Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.

For the details on the outcome of this match, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News.

Related News

Big week keeps Raiders’ playoff hopes alive

Big week keeps Raiders’ playoff hopes alive

Mar 8, 2024 |

Matthew Deffo (8) races up field in Wylie East’s 3-1 win over Garland. Deffo had a pair of goals in the game, while assisting on the third to help the Raiders top the Owls. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) The Wylie East Raiders are quite the run as the end of the...

read more
Late goal lifts Wylie girls over Lakeview

Late goal lifts Wylie girls over Lakeview

Mar 8, 2024 |

Cameron Pero (21) attacks a loose ball from the back post before putting it in the net for Wylie’s only tally of their 1-0 victory over Lakeview Centennial. A shot from Grace Paul was deflected to Pero, who buried it in the back of the net to give the Lady Pirates the...

read more
Wylie boys take control of district with shutout win

Wylie boys take control of district with shutout win

Mar 1, 2024 |

Zach Alsahli (7) tallied an assist in last week’s win over 2-0 North Garland. That was their only action of the week, with the victory keeping Wylie atop the District 9-6A standings. Oladipo Avowal/The Wylie News WYLIE – With six games to play, the Pirates soccer team...

read more
Raiders look to keep magic flowing against Rockwall

Raiders look to keep magic flowing against Rockwall

Feb 26, 2024 |

A pair of tight victories over Rockwall Heath and Duncanville have Wylie East in the regional bracket for the first time in school history this week. Those two wins are the first in the program’s history as well, and the Raiders will look to add to that total this...

read more
Defensive stop nets Raiders first playoff win

Defensive stop nets Raiders first playoff win

Feb 21, 2024 |

The Wylie East Raiders bested Rockwall Heath on Tuesday night by a score of 59-58. A late stop earned the Raiders a date with Duncanville in the area round this Thursday, Feb. 22. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News  On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Raiders pulled off the 59-58...

read more
Rogers’ late-three lifts Pirates over Tyler Legacy

Rogers’ late-three lifts Pirates over Tyler Legacy

Feb 21, 2024 |

The Wylie Pirates are headed to the second round of the postseason following a 43-42 victory over Tyler Legacy. Next up, Wylie will face Lake Ridge this Thursday in the area round. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News  The Wylie Pirates are flying high after edging Tyler Legacy...

read more
Raiders end playoff drought, Next up Rockwall Heath

Raiders end playoff drought, Next up Rockwall Heath

Feb 16, 2024 |

The Wylie East Raiders are returning to postseason basketball after a 10-year hiatus. They will travel to Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to take Rockwall Heath. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News It’s been 10 years since the Wylie East boys basketball team has taken the...

read more
Pirates to host Tyler Legacy in Bi-District matchup

Pirates to host Tyler Legacy in Bi-District matchup

Feb 16, 2024 |

After winning the District 9-6A with a record of 14-2, the Wylie Pirates are looking ahead to a potential playoff run. The Pirates will kick off postseason play with Tyler Legacy on Monday, Feb. 19. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Wylie Pirates are District Champs for...

read more
Wylie East hoping to pay back slumping Rockwall

Wylie East hoping to pay back slumping Rockwall

Feb 9, 2024 |

The Lady Raiders will get a shot at redemption as they open the postseason with the Rockwall Lady Yellowjackets. A year ago, Wylie East was defeated by Rockwall in their bi-district matchup, but will hope to turn those fortunes around on Monday. Austin Smith/The Wylie...

read more
