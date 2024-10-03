Wylie tops Wylie East to win District 9-6A tennis title

Wylie High’s Sarah Rigby watches the ball as she serves during last Friday’s District 9-6A tennis match against Wylie East. The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Raiders 13-2 to win their seventh consecutive district title. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

The District 9-6A tennis team title was on the line last Friday between Wylie and Wylie East, and for the second year in a row, the Pirates defeated the Raiders.

Although Wylie East got victories from its No. 2 singles and No. 3 boys doubles lines, Wylie proved too much as the Pirates cruised to a 13-2 victory from Wylie East. It was the seventh consecutive district title won by Wylie. The Pirates finish as the top seed in District 9-6A, while the Raiders are the runner-up.

Wylie East will play Rockwall in a rematch of last year’s bi-district playoff bout, won by the Lady Raiders, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Wilkerson Sanders Tennis Complex in Rockwall. Wylie will host Rockwall-Heath that same day at 2 p.m. at Wylie High School.

