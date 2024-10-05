Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Game of inches: Gilbert hits 45-yard FG as time expires to lift Wylie

by | Oct 5, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Spencer Gilbert made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Pirates to a 27-24 win over Naaman Forest from Williams Stadium on Friday night. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

GARLAND — Wylie senior Spencer Gilbert made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Pirates to a thrilling 27-24 win over Naaman Forest on Friday night from Williams Stadium.

Gilbert missed from the same distance moments prior, but offsetting penalties on the Pirates and Rangers allowed him a chance at a re-do.

In what was an entertaining game, Wylie appeared to be in control after taking a 24-7 lead with an 11-yard touchdown run from sophomore Daylon Gordon midway through the third quarter.

Naaman Forest scored the game’s next 17 points, including a 26-yard field goal from junior Edgar Endrade with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to level the score at 24-24.

However, Gilbert’s kick, set up by an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Rangers and two sideline throws with less than 20 seconds remaining by Pirates senior quarterback Jagger Bale, allowed Wylie to escape with their second straight win.

Wylie hosts Rowlett next Thursday at 7 p.m. from Wylie ISD Stadium.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

