Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Bale powers Wylie to 41-14 rout of South Garland

by | Sep 28, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior quarterback Jagger Bale runs for yardage during Friday’s home game against South Garland. Bale racked up 335 total yards in a 41-14 win for the Pirates from Wylie ISD Stadium on Friday. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By Derdrick White

[email protected]

Quarterback Jagger Bale racked up 335 total yards, leading Wylie to a 41-14 win over South Garland on Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Bale threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-17 passing while adding 117 rushing yards. He connected twice with Mitchell George, who had six catches for 116 yards and two scores.

Wylie, rebounding from last week’s loss to Sachse, improves to 2-1 in District 9-6A and 2-3 overall.

For more on this story see the Oct. 3, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

School accountability grades still blocked

School accountability grades still blocked

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

An Austin judge has continued the court order blocking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing its A-F accountability ratings for public schools. Travis County Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle scheduled a trial in February on the suit filed by five independent...

read more
Rotary speaker sheds light on senior safety

Rotary speaker sheds light on senior safety

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

Shannon Dion, co-founder of Secure Our Seniors Safety (SOSS), spoke to guests and Rotarians at the Rotary Club of East Fork luncheon Thursday, Sept. 19, about her mother’s death and the nonprofit formed in 2019. At a Rotary Club of East Fork luncheon held last week,...

read more
Murphy Maize Days is Oct. 5

Murphy Maize Days is Oct. 5

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

The 15th Annual Murphy Maize Days opens at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Central Park, 550 N. Murphy Road. The 15th Annual Murphy Maize Days promises a cornucopia of a-maize-ing fun for all ages as the event opens at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Central Park, 550 N. Murphy...

read more
Early voting begins soon

Early voting begins soon

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

Potential voters have until Monday, Oct. 7, to register to cast a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day for registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot. In-person early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1....

read more
City to host NNO event

City to host NNO event

Sep 26, 2024 |

National Night Out (NNO) connects communities and public servants across the country in a fun, informative environment every year. Wylie, a long-time participant, will host the free NNO event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Olde City Park near downtown...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023