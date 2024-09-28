Bale powers Wylie to 41-14 rout of South Garland

Wylie senior quarterback Jagger Bale runs for yardage during Friday’s home game against South Garland. Bale racked up 335 total yards in a 41-14 win for the Pirates from Wylie ISD Stadium on Friday. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By Derdrick White

[email protected]

Quarterback Jagger Bale racked up 335 total yards, leading Wylie to a 41-14 win over South Garland on Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium.

Bale threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-17 passing while adding 117 rushing yards. He connected twice with Mitchell George, who had six catches for 116 yards and two scores.

Wylie, rebounding from last week’s loss to Sachse, improves to 2-1 in District 9-6A and 2-3 overall.

For more on this story see the Oct. 3, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.