Wylie East falls to Sachse in battle for 1st place in District 9-6A

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV, pictured in previous action, accounted for 364 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 19-17 loss to Sachse from Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

Braedyn Watkins’ eight-yard touchdown reception from Dirk Williams Jr. capped off an exciting 19-17 win for the Sachse Mustangs over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium.

The Mustangs and Raiders played a close game throughout, with Wylie East leading 14-7 at the half. Sachse utilized a 12-point third quarter to take the lead for good and setting themselves up nicely in the District 9-6A title race.

Sachse was able to come out with the victory despite turning the ball over five times, with Williams Jr. throwing three interceptions. At the same time, the Raiders turned it over three times themselves.

Brendon Haygood was the star statistically for both teams. He ran for 180 yards on 23 carries and also scored two touchdowns.

Sachse plays North Garland next week while Wylie East will look to get off the mat against South Garland.

