Big 2nd quarter propels Wylie East past North Garland

Wylie East piled 548 yards of total offense in a 57-33 triumph over North Garland on Thursday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

The Wylie East Raiders racked up 548 total yards of offense in their 57-33 triumph over North Garland on Thursday night from Wylie ISD Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Howard Fisher IV scored six total touchdowns, three through the air and three more on the ground. He threw for 319 yards on 15-of-23 passing. Catching those touchdowns was Amarean Porter, who racked up 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His brother, Amir Porter, caught four passes for 115 yards.

Wylie East’s 29-point second quarter was the difference. After being tied with North Garland at the end of the first quarter, the Raiders went into the locker room with a 43-14 lead, which proved good enough to capture the team’s fourth consecutive win.

The Raiders (4-0, 2-0) play Sachse next week in a pivotal District 9-6A matchup. They fell to the Mustangs last season, which cost them a shot at a district title.

For more on this story see the Oct. 3, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.



