Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Big 2nd quarter propels Wylie East past North Garland

by | Sep 27, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East piled 548 yards of total offense in a 57-33 triumph over North Garland on Thursday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

The Wylie East Raiders racked up 548 total yards of offense in their 57-33 triumph over North Garland on Thursday night from Wylie ISD Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Howard Fisher IV scored six total touchdowns, three through the air and three more on the ground. He threw for 319 yards on 15-of-23 passing. Catching those touchdowns was Amarean Porter, who racked up 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His brother, Amir Porter, caught four passes for 115 yards. 

Wylie East’s 29-point second quarter was the difference. After being tied with North Garland at the end of the first quarter, the Raiders went into the locker room with a 43-14 lead, which proved good enough to capture the team’s fourth consecutive win.

The Raiders (4-0, 2-0) play Sachse next week in a pivotal District 9-6A matchup. They fell to the Mustangs last season, which cost them a shot at a district title.

For more on this story see the Oct. 3, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

School accountability grades still blocked

School accountability grades still blocked

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

An Austin judge has continued the court order blocking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing its A-F accountability ratings for public schools. Travis County Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle scheduled a trial in February on the suit filed by five independent...

read more
Rotary speaker sheds light on senior safety

Rotary speaker sheds light on senior safety

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

Shannon Dion, co-founder of Secure Our Seniors Safety (SOSS), spoke to guests and Rotarians at the Rotary Club of East Fork luncheon Thursday, Sept. 19, about her mother’s death and the nonprofit formed in 2019. At a Rotary Club of East Fork luncheon held last week,...

read more
Murphy Maize Days is Oct. 5

Murphy Maize Days is Oct. 5

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

The 15th Annual Murphy Maize Days opens at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Central Park, 550 N. Murphy Road. The 15th Annual Murphy Maize Days promises a cornucopia of a-maize-ing fun for all ages as the event opens at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Central Park, 550 N. Murphy...

read more
Early voting begins soon

Early voting begins soon

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

Potential voters have until Monday, Oct. 7, to register to cast a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day for registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot. In-person early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1....

read more
City to host NNO event

City to host NNO event

Sep 26, 2024 |

National Night Out (NNO) connects communities and public servants across the country in a fun, informative environment every year. Wylie, a long-time participant, will host the free NNO event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Olde City Park near downtown...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023