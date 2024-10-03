Volleyball roundup: Wylie, Wylie East dominate in sweeps of Garland ISD foes

Wylie East junior setter Jordan Turner passes the ball as senior Ella Denny (14) backs up the play during a recent home match against Naaman Forest. On Tuesday, the Lady Raiders cruised to an impressive 25-9, 25-12, 25-24 win over Garland. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

An important week of volleyball awaits Wylie and Wylie East.

Before the Lady Pirates and Lady Raiders meet next Tuesday at Wylie High’s Montgomery Center in a potential battle for first place in District 9-6A, Wylie East battles Sachse this Friday with the winner taking over sole possession of at least second place, while Wylie will look to complete the season sweep of Naaman Forest, also on Friday.

With high-stakes volleyball on the line later this week, Wylie and Wylie East made sure that they took care of the business at hand.

On Tuesday, Wylie started strong before overcoming a tough challenge from Lakeview Centennial in a 25-8, 27-25, 25-17 win to improve to 9-0 in District 9-6A, while Wylie East (8-1) dominated in a 25-25-9, 25-12, 25-14 victory over Garland.

Seniors Erika Hernandez and Julia Hicks finished with 11 kills and 10 kills, respectively, for Wylie East, while junior Jordan Turner notched the volleyball version of a double-double with 20 assists and 10 digs.

In Wylie’s win over Lakeview Centennial, seniors Annie Tucker and Karson Barclow each racked up nine kills. Senior Sadie Warren recorded 17 digs, while senior Taylor Johnson dished out 26 assists.