Wylie volleyball enters TGCA 6A rankings at No. 21

By David Wolman

Wylie’s record start under head coach Sherry Olivares is gaining attention.

The Lady Pirates (24-6 overall, 7-0 District 9-6A) are on a 15-match win streak and have started 7-0 in district play for the first time under Olivares, who has been Wylie’s head coach since 2015. Wylie already has wins over 11-time district champion Sachse and cross-town rival Wylie East.

Wylie’s recent play has earned them a No. 21 ranking in the latest Class 6A state poll by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, released Monday, Sept. 23.

Here is a list of the TGCA’s top 25 teams in Class 6A.

Class 6A

1. Dripping Springs 34-2

2. Byron Nelson 24-1

3. Grand Oaks 26-6

4. Katy Cinco Ranch 22-5

5. El Paso Eastlake 28-3

6. Pearland 28-4

7. San Antonio O’Connor 27-6

8. Lamar Fulshear 22-5

9. Houston Stratford 26-2

10. Austin High 32-4

11. Cy Ranch 27-5

12. Buda Johnson 28-6

13. San Antonio Harlan 25-5

14. Austin Westlake 21-14

15. Keller 19-3

16. San Angelo Central 20-2

17. Lewisville Hebron 22-6

18. Royse City 30-5

19. El Paso Franklin 27-6

20. Austin Vandegrift 20-13

21. Wylie 24-6

22. The Woodlands 24-7

23. Lake Ridge 28-8

24. Cy Woods 24-8

25. Laredo Alexander 20-7



