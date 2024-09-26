Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Wylie, Wylie East, Sachse run at Dustin Rodriguez XC Invitational

by | Sep 26, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East’s Diego Juarez is ahead of the pack at the Dustin Rodriguez XC Invitational at Wylie High School on Friday, Sept. 20. Juarez finished in second place in the boys varsity race with a time of 17:42. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman



With the Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East cross country teams resting their top runners last week, the Mustangs, Pirates and Raiders promoted their junior varsity runners and had them compete in the open varsity race last Friday morning at the Dustin Rodriguez Cross Country Invitational at Wylie High School.

It was a successful run for all involved, especially for Wylie East’s Diego Juarez and Wylie’s Alyssa Prinz, both of whom placed in the top 10. Juarez ran to silver in the boys’ division with a time of 17:42, while Prinz was seventh overall in the girls’ 5K race in 22:44.

Sachse was led by Ana Ortega, who ran to 20th place in 23:31.

For more on this story see the Sept. 26, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

0 Comments

