Defensive stop nets Raiders first playoff win

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Raiders pulled off the 59-58 victory to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history. In a back-and-forth matchup with Rockwall Heath, Wylie East came up with a stop when they needed it most to hold on to the one-point victory.

A.J. Overstreet led the way with 17 points, as one of four Wylie East players to score in double figures. The win moves the Raiders to 18-8, and an area matchup with Duncanville this Thursday, Feb. 22.

The Panthers (19-9) are coming off a big win over Bryan in which they eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time this season. The two teams will meet at Hebron High School on Thursday, where they will tip off at 7 p.m. The two teams did not compete against one another this season, nor did they face any common opponents.