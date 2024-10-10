Beloved businessman, philanthropist mourned by community

Raymond Cooper, supporting one of his favorite charities, the Wylie Christian Care Center, at the Taste of Wylie. File Art

Wylie mourns the passing of Raymond Cooper, affectionately known as “Mr. Wylie,” who passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the age of 92. His legacy, marked by decades of service, entrepreneurship and philanthropy has left an indelible imprint on the city he loved.

Born in 1932, Cooper grew up in a farming family as the youngest of 12 children. After his father’s death, his mother’s resilience and determination shaped his early years. In a 2020 interview, Cooper recalled his mother as “a tough old German woman” who made sure the family stayed together and thrived. She once told them, “We aren’t going to be poor. We aren’t going to be put in a home. We are not going to let this family separate.” And true to her word, she took a $1,200 insurance payment, purchased a farm on old Sachse Road, and raised her children there.

Cooper’s mother was a powerful influence on him. He began working from a young age, recalling, “I didn’t work every day, but I had a job every day.” One vivid memory was topping onions at age nine for five cents a bag. “I made 30 cents on Saturday,” he said with pride.

Cooper considered himself lucky that he was of an age that escaped the draft. Instead, he fulfilled his military obligation by attending signal school in Georgia and serving in the National Guard for 7 ½ years as part of the 49th Armored Division at Love Field.

He started his professional career at Texas Instruments, where he honed his skills in electronics. At 24, he took a leap of faith, joining a start-up run by his former boss. This experience laid the groundwork for his future success. In 1957, Cooper founded Universal Transformer Company in Wylie, just off Ballard Avenue. His business grew, and in 1958, he built a free-standing building at 1000 Cooper Drive, where it remained for 45 years before relocating to Farmersville.

In 1972, Cooper’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to form Land-Tex to manage his property deals and build one of Wylie’s first office buildings off Highway 78. His real estate philosophy was simple: “You can never make a mistake in real estate if you’re strong enough to hold it.”

Cooper’s contributions extended far beyond business. He played a pivotal role in Wylie’s growth, helping rebuild sidewalks and install antique lighting downtown, and he donated a baseball field and concession stand at Wylie’s first ballpark. He was instrumental in establishing the Chamber of Commerce and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, where he served twice as president.

His philanthropy was most visible through his involvement with the Wylie Christian Care Center. A close friend of Brother Al Draper, Cooper donated two lots for the center’s first building and created a trust to ensure its long-term sustainability. “I wanted enough income other than people’s donations,” he said, “so that we could pay staff if we ever had to.” His support helped the center expand to meet the growing needs of the community. Up until just a few years ago, Cooper was still handling the mail and finances for the Care Center and stopping by daily to restock shelves and check on the directors, Mary and Ron Warkentine.

Over the years, Cooper was recognized for his leadership, generosity and civic involvement. In 2006, the school district honored him with the naming of Raymond B. Cooper Junior High School. Additionally, he was named one of the 21 Most Influential Citizens of Collin County and was one of 100 residents who helped secure legislation for Collin College’s Wylie campus.

In 2020, Cooper was awarded the prestigious Legacy Manufacturing Award, a testament to his enduring impact on Wylie’s business community.

Though his professional achievements were remarkable, Cooper was most proud of his family. He and his late wife Sue shared over 60 years of marriage and raised three children: Jan, Chris, and Mark. Up until a few years ago, Cooper worked alongside his children and two of his grandsons.

Reflecting on his life and career, Cooper said, “I’ve always loved what I do, and I love to work, so I’ve never had a bad day.”

