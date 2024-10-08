Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Tie at the top: Wylie East outlasts Wylie in 5-set thriller

by | Oct 8, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East freshman Norah Hicks, pictured in previous action, and the Lady Raiders defeated Wylie in five sets on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to end the Lady Pirates’ 18-game win streak. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

There is now a tie atop the District 9-6A volleyball standings.

Wylie East avenged an earlier-season loss to Wylie on Tuesday, and did so in dramatic fashion, with a come-from-behind 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14 victory from Montgomery Center.

The loss ended an 18-game win streak for Wylie (27-7, 10-1) while catapulting Wylie East (27-7, 10-1) into a tie for first place in 9-6A with their crosstown rival.

The Lady Pirates, who suffered their first loss since Aug. 24, trailed two sets to one Tuesday, but they forced a deciding fifth set after senior Taylor Johnson pushed the ball into a vacant area in the Lady Raiders’ defense to end the fourth set.

Wylie carried over that momentum in the fifth set. The Lady Pirates led 6-3 after back-to-back service aces from senior Mallory Kendrick. But Wylie was unable to further distance itself from Wylie East. Senior Erika Hernandez had kills on two of the next three points to restore order for the Lady Raiders — part of a monster effort for Hernandez, who racked up 20 kills by the end of the third set.

Wylie later forced match point after sophomore Keelyn Green fired the ball for a kill and a 14-13 Lady Pirates lead.

However, Wylie East staved off match point with another kill from Hernandez and finished off the victory after Wylie misplayed the ball on the ensuing point.

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

SFOT 2024 RH

Related News

Welsh winner from Wylie

Welsh winner from Wylie

Oct 3, 2024 | , ,

Beth Miranda of Wylie and Scarborough Tigger, her 20-year-old palomino Section A Welsh Pony, won Supreme Champion in carriage driving events Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Welsh Pony and Cob Society’s American National Show in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Bob Wieland/C&S...

read more
Domestic Violence Awareness highlighted at event

Domestic Violence Awareness highlighted at event

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, several nonprofit organizations are coming together to host an event aimed at raising awareness and providing education on intimate partner violence. The event, titled “Breaking Cycles,” will take place on Saturday,...

read more
Water district budget up 10.3%

Water district budget up 10.3%

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is coping with a flood of new residents into its 2,200 square-mile service area.  With 55,500 people moving into the region each year, the district has adopted an FY2025 budget that will invest about $1.1 billion...

read more
Eliminating fees at Smith Library

Eliminating fees at Smith Library

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

Beginning Oct. 3, overdue fees will be a thing of the past at the Smith Public Library. At the September 24th meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to eliminate these fees, which account for less than half a percent of all fees taken in by the city. ...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
SFOT 2024 RH
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
SFOT 2024 RH
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023