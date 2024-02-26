Raiders look to keep magic flowing against Rockwall

A pair of tight victories over Rockwall Heath and Duncanville have Wylie East in the regional bracket for the first time in school history this week. Those two wins are the first in the program’s history as well, and the Raiders will look to add to that total this week. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

After a pair of big wins to secure the Wylie East basketball program’s first playoff victories in school history, the Raiders will compete in regionals this week. They open their action in the quarterfinals against Rockwall, who was responsible for eliminating Sachse from the postseason in the bi-district round.

The Yellowjackets enter the matchup with a record of 19-14, having defeated Weiss to reach the Class 6A Regional II Quarterfinals. Rockwall combines an explosive, high-scoring point guard and a versatile big man.

Containing the pair will key to a winning effort for Wylie East. As for the Raiders, their wins over Rockwall Heath (59-58) and Duncanville (84-74 in 2OT) are as impressive as they were thrilling.

It will take another special effort to advance again, but Wylie East has the roster to get it done. The two teams will tip off this Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Caddo Mills High School.