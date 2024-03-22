East girls kicking off postseason with Heath

Amaya Dawkins (10) and the rest of Wylie East seniors will look to lead the Lady Raiders back to the state tourney as the playoffs start next week. East will kick things off in Caddo Mills on Tuesday, March 26 against the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News)

The Wylie East girls soccer team will officially start their quest to get back to the state tourney next week. After splitting the District 9-6A crown with Sachse, the Lady Raiders will turn their focus to their bi-district matchup with Rockwall-Heath next Tuesday, March 26.

The Lady Hawks closed out the regular season with a record of 11-9-2, just barely letting Tyler Legacy best them for the second spot in District 10-6A. No. 9 Wylie East boasts one of the better goal-differentials in the area, scoring 141 goals with just nine from their opponents.

On the other hand, Heath has tallied just 38 goals this year, while giving up 30. The two teams will face off at Caddo Mills at 8 p.m.

