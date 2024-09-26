Subscribe
Rotary speaker sheds light on senior safety

Shannon Dion, co-founder of Secure Our Seniors Safety (SOSS), spoke to guests and Rotarians at the Rotary Club of East Fork luncheon Thursday, Sept. 19, about her mother’s death and the nonprofit formed in 2019.

At a Rotary Club of East Fork luncheon held last week, Shannon Dion, co-founder of Secure Our Seniors Safety (SOSS), delivered a powerful message drawn from personal tragedy.

During her 30-minute talk Thursday, Sept. 19, Dion shared the heart-wrenching story of her mother, Doris Gleason, who was murdered by a serial killer at a Dallas senior living facility.

