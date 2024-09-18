Volleyball roundup: Wylie East sweeps Naaman Forest

Wylie East senior libero Jordyn Wacaster passes the ball as freshman Kylie Schultz backs up the play during a District 9-6A home match against Naaman Forest on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from the Williams Center. The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Rangers in three sets. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie East has bounced back strong since losing to cross-town rival Wylie on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday, the Lady Raiders defeated Naaman Forest 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-17) for their third consecutive sweep of a Garland ISD team.

Wylie East improved to 22-7 overall, 5-1 District 9-6A.

The Lady Raiders are off Friday and will return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Rowlett.