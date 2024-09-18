Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023

Volleyball roundup: Wylie East sweeps Naaman Forest

by | Sep 18, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior libero Jordyn Wacaster passes the ball as freshman Kylie Schultz backs up the play during a District 9-6A home match against Naaman Forest on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from the Williams Center. The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Rangers in three sets. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie East has bounced back strong since losing to cross-town rival Wylie on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday, the Lady Raiders defeated Naaman Forest 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-17) for their third consecutive sweep of a Garland ISD team.

Wylie East improved to 22-7 overall, 5-1 District 9-6A.

The Lady Raiders are off Friday and will return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Rowlett.

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

There’s bad news and good news about housing affordability in Collin County. According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, “the state’s population, particularly in the major metropolitan areas, is growing at a quicker pace than housing is being built.” U.S. Census...

read more
We’ve moved our pub day!

We’ve moved our pub day!

Sep 12, 2024 | , ,

The Wylie News has been commited to covering your community since 1948! Subscribers: If you are wondering why your copy of The Wylie News wasn’t delivered yesterday, on Wednesday Sept. 11, it’s because we’ve changed the publication day to Thursday. The change will...

read more
Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

It’s been a year since the Wylie City Council accepted a bid from McMahon Contracting to straighten out the McMillen Drive S-curve from McCreary Road to Country Club Road. Work on the $19 million project began last November but was halted for several reasons after...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023