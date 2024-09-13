Wylie East dominates Garland Lakeview Centennial in 9-6A opener

Wylie East junior wide receiver Amarean Porter, pictured in previous action, caught six passes for 86 yards and one touchdown in a 44-7 win for the Raiders over Garland Lakeview Centennial on Thursday, Sept. 12. Photo by Maddie Smith.

By Seth Dowdle

[email protected]

GARLAND – Howard Fisher IV’s three first-half touchdown passes set the tone for Wylie East as they opened District 9-6A play with a dominant 44-7 win over Lakeview Centennial on Thursday night from Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Michael Henderson III caught three touchdown passes while also rushing for 107 yards on 14 carries. He caught four passes for 130 yards. Amarean Porter was another standout for Wylie East (3-0, 1-0 District 9-6A). He caught six passes for 86 yards and a score.

Wylie East will return home Thursday, Sept. 26 to face off against North Garland.

