School accountability grades still blocked

An Austin judge has continued the court order blocking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing its A-F accountability ratings for public schools.

Travis County Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle scheduled a trial in February on the suit filed by five independent school districts —Pecos-Barstow-Toyah, Crandall, Forney, Fort Stockton, and Kingsville.

