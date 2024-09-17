Wylie volleyball finishes strong to notch 14th straight win

Wylie senior Taylor Johnson finished with 30 assists and six kills in Tuesday’s 3-0 sweep of Garland on senior night at the Montgomery Center. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

District 9-6A leader Wylie made it 14 straight wins Tuesday night with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16) triumph of Garland from the Montgomery Center.

Wylie led 9-8 in the first set and 8-6 in the second set before proceeding to take control. A kill by senior Karson Barclow sparked a 16-5 Lady Pirates run to end the first set. Sophomore Keelyn Green notched a kill that jump-started a 17-9 Wylie run to end the second set.

Barclow and Green each had 10 kills in the win, while senior setter Taylor Johnson racked up 30 assists to accompany six kills.

Barclow, Green, Annie Tucker and Sadie Warren were honored prior to the start of the match as part of senior night.

For more on this story see the Sept 26, 2024 digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By David Wolman • [email protected]