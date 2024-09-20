Missed opportunities prove costly for Wylie in 44-17 loss

Wylie sophomore running back Daylon Gordon finds a running lane during Thursday’s District 9-6A game against Sachse. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

GARLAND — One week after Wylie put up 614 total yards in a lopsided 52-13 win over North Garland, the Pirates ran into a buzzsaw Thursday.

Sachse’s defense wreaked havoc, holding Wylie to 216 total yards and to just 2.67 yards per carry, while also forcing three turnovers, as the Pirates lost 44-17 from Homer B. Johnson Stadium in a District 9-6A football game.

Missed opportunities proved to be the difference.

With Sachse leading 7-0, a long kickoff return followed by a 36-yard pass play from Wylie senior quarterback Jagger Bale to senior wide receiver Martaveion Sanders set up the Pirates with 1st-and-goal at the Mustangs’ 7-yard line. But Wylie was forced to settle for a Spencer Gilbert 23-yard field goal after they were held to one yard on their next three plays.

Later in the first half, Wylie (1-3, 1-1) just misconnected on a long touchdown pass. Sachse senior defensive back CJ Wells tipped a pass that was intended for Sanders.

