Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023

Wylie puts up over 600 yards in dominant win over North Garland

by | Sep 13, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior wide receiver Martaveion Sanders catches a pass during Friday’s 52-13 home win over North Garland from Wylie Stadium. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By Derdrick White

[email protected]

Wylie’s offense dominated with over 600 yards in a 52-13 victory over North Garland Friday night at Wylie Stadium.

The game featured standout performances, including Josh Ausborne’s touchdown runs of 70 and 74 yards, Marteaveion Sanders’ 6 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown, and QB Jagger Bale’s 9 of 14 passing for 279 yards.

Complemented by a shut down defensive performance, the Pirates improved their overall record to 1-2 and 1-0 in District 9-6A play. 

For more on this story see the Sept 19, 2024 online edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Related News

Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

Multiple factors impact Collin County housing prices

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

There’s bad news and good news about housing affordability in Collin County. According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, “the state’s population, particularly in the major metropolitan areas, is growing at a quicker pace than housing is being built.” U.S. Census...

read more
We’ve moved our pub day!

We’ve moved our pub day!

Sep 12, 2024 | , ,

The Wylie News has been commited to covering your community since 1948! Subscribers: If you are wondering why your copy of The Wylie News wasn’t delivered yesterday, on Wednesday Sept. 11, it’s because we’ve changed the publication day to Thursday. The change will...

read more
Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Work to resume on McMillen S-curve

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

It’s been a year since the Wylie City Council accepted a bid from McMahon Contracting to straighten out the McMillen Drive S-curve from McCreary Road to Country Club Road. Work on the $19 million project began last November but was halted for several reasons after...

read more
Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

Flower Mound shuts out Wylie

Sep 7, 2024 | ,

Wylie senior running back Joshua Ausborne runs for yardage against Flower Mound from Neal E. Wilson Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6. Photo by Oladipo Awowale. FLOWER MOUND - One week after posting 42 points in a season-opening loss, including 35 in the second half, Wylie...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023