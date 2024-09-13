Wylie puts up over 600 yards in dominant win over North Garland

Wylie senior wide receiver Martaveion Sanders catches a pass during Friday’s 52-13 home win over North Garland from Wylie Stadium. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By Derdrick White

[email protected]

Wylie’s offense dominated with over 600 yards in a 52-13 victory over North Garland Friday night at Wylie Stadium.

The game featured standout performances, including Josh Ausborne’s touchdown runs of 70 and 74 yards, Marteaveion Sanders’ 6 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown, and QB Jagger Bale’s 9 of 14 passing for 279 yards.

Complemented by a shut down defensive performance, the Pirates improved their overall record to 1-2 and 1-0 in District 9-6A play.

For more on this story see the Sept 19, 2024 online edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community