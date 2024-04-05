Raiders run away with district crown

The Wylie East boys track team brought home the district hardware from the 9-6A meet. The Raiders tallied 166 points to win with ease, outscoring the second-place finishers by 59 points. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News)

The Wylie East Raiders are the District 9-6A Champions, following their big win at the district meet on Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4. The boys team put up 166 points on the way to title, beating out Wylie (107 points) and North Garland (101).

Meanwhile the girls finished second in the standings, following short of Sachse. The Lady Raiders tallied 148 points, 24 behind the Lady Mustangs.

The following Raiders also qualified to compete in the area meet next week in Mesquite.

Boys:

Kory Boyd (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash)

Jamal Olford (100-meter dash)

Aiden Ruiz (100-meter dash)

Logan Taber (800-meter race)

Jayden Young (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles)

Tevin Jeter (300-meter hurdles)

400-meter relay team (Kory Boyd, John Connelly, Xavier Stegall, Jamal Olford)

800-meter relay team (Aiden Ruiz, Kaylon Muhammad, Jamal Olford, John Connelly)

1600-meter relay team (Tevin Jeter, Luis Ainsworth, Matthew Okansen, Kaylon Muhammad)

Parker Overstreet (High Jump)

Evan Autry (Pole Vault)

Amarean Porter (Long Jump)

Tyree Washington (Triple Jump)

Henry Moslener (Shot Put)

Clark Pierson (Shot Put)

Girls:

Precious Akpati (100-meter dash)

Maranata Tadesse (400-meter race, Triple Jump)

Madison Akers (800-meter race, 1600-meter race)

Layla Talbott (800-meter race)

Evelyn Seddig (3200-meter race)

Kaylin Caruso (100-meter hurdles)

MaKyrra Ford (300-meter hurdles)

400-meter relay team (Kaylin Caruso, Precious Akpati, Alauna Booker, Maranata Tadesse)

800-meter relay team (Precious Akpati, Alauna Booker, Egypt Baxter,Brooklyn King)

1600-meter relay team (Ava Bradshaw, Maranata Tadesse, MaKyrra Ford, Brooklyn King)

Elliana Young (High Jump)

Avery Reynolds (Pole Vault)

Landry Titsworth (Long Jump)

For those that are competing in the regional meet next week, they will travel to Hanby Stadium. The event will take place on Thursday, April 11.

For more information on Wylie East sports subscribe to The Wylie News and support local journalism.