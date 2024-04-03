Subscribe
East bests Wylie to advance to regional semis

by | Apr 3, 2024 | Sports

With a 3-1 win over Wylie, the Lady Raiders are two wins away from a return trip to the Class 6A State Tournament. The girls will travel to Kelly Reeves Stadium on Friday for a four-team single elimination bracket to determine who represents Region II in the state tourney. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News)

The postseason version of the Crosstown Showdown ended the same way the two regular-season installments did…with Wylie East getting the win. The No. 4 Lady Raiders defeated Wylie 3-1 in the regional quarterfinals to advance in the playoffs.

Next up, the girls will make the trip to north Austin where they will face Tomball Memorial this Friday, April 5. The Lady Wildcats (18-3-2) defeated Bridgeland, Grand Oaks and Langham Creek to get to the regional semifinals. 

Their best win of the year came on Tuesday against No. 3 Bridgeland, who came into the match with two ties representing their only blemishes of the year thus far. Still, Memorial came away with a 1-0 victory, only days after going to double overtime with Grand Oaks. 

The Lady Wildcat also won a tightly contested District 15-6A, in which three teams finished with double-digit win totals in the 14-game schedule. They also played No. 2 Round Rock to a 1-1 tie early in the year.

The two team’s will faceoff at Round Rock’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, right on the Round Rock-Austin border. They will play at 4 p.m. with Rockwall and Tomball taking the field at 6 p.m.

The winner of those two matchups will meet on Saturday, April 6 at 1 p.m. back at Kelly Reeves in the Region II finals.

For more information on Wylie East’s run through the regional bracket, subscribe to The Wylie News and support local journalism. 

