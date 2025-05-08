Subscribe

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1417
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Washington competes in state meet

by | May 8, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East junior Tyree Washington finished in eighth place in the boys’ triple jump at the Class 6A state track and field meet. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie East junior Tyree Washington concluded his season last Saturday at the Class 6A state track and field meet from Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Washington took eighth in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 47-2.35 inches. 

Washington is a first-time state qualifier, though he nearly missed the state cut in the triple jump.

Sitting in fourth place before his second-to-last attempt, Wylie East head coach Jason Olford had a chat with Washington.

“The jump before that, he scratched,” Olford said. “I pulled him over the side and told him, ‘If you want to move into state consideration, this next jump has to be your best jump. You can’t wait until your last jump to move up two spots. That’s just too much pressure. Sure enough, he did it. He had the best jump of his life.”

Consistency is a big reason why Washington has qualified for state for the first time.

“He’s been really solid for us,” Olford said. “He’s been one of the focal points of our team. He’s the guy on the bus that you know that you’ll get good points from him, a good showing from him. He had a good week leading up to the regional meet. He showed up at the right meet.”

Collin Fall 2025

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Governor signs school voucher bill

Governor signs school voucher bill

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Gov. Greg Abbott displays Senate Bill 2, signed May 3, creating educational savings accounts – a school voucher system – in Texas. Photo Courtesy Governor’s Office Effective with the 2026-27 school year, Texas families will be able to apply for a trust fund account...

read more
Top WEHS students pursue passions, community

Top WEHS students pursue passions, community

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Loi “Leon” Le, Wylie East’s valedictorian, and Caden Ly, salutatorian, will walk the stage with their classmates Saturday, May 24 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. Allison LaBrot/The Wylie News Wylie East High School seniors Loi “Leon” Le, Class of...

read more
Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

May 8, 2025 | ,

Wylie Fire-Rescue has a service contract with Inspiration. File art The Wylie City Council voted April 22 to allow the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) to be included in the proposed Collin County Emergency Services District No. 1, following a February...

read more
Permit sought for temporary batch plant in Wylie

Permit sought for temporary batch plant in Wylie

May 8, 2025 | ,

Stock photo of a concrete batch plant McMahon Contracting and Construction, LLC has applied for an Air Quality Standard Permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that would allow construction of a temporary concrete batch plant in Wylie. The proposed...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration