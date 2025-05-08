Washington competes in state meet

Wylie East junior Tyree Washington finished in eighth place in the boys’ triple jump at the Class 6A state track and field meet. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie East junior Tyree Washington concluded his season last Saturday at the Class 6A state track and field meet from Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Washington took eighth in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 47-2.35 inches.

Washington is a first-time state qualifier, though he nearly missed the state cut in the triple jump.

Sitting in fourth place before his second-to-last attempt, Wylie East head coach Jason Olford had a chat with Washington.

“The jump before that, he scratched,” Olford said. “I pulled him over the side and told him, ‘If you want to move into state consideration, this next jump has to be your best jump. You can’t wait until your last jump to move up two spots. That’s just too much pressure. Sure enough, he did it. He had the best jump of his life.”

Consistency is a big reason why Washington has qualified for state for the first time.

“He’s been really solid for us,” Olford said. “He’s been one of the focal points of our team. He’s the guy on the bus that you know that you’ll get good points from him, a good showing from him. He had a good week leading up to the regional meet. He showed up at the right meet.”