New fire tower, personnel needed

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe outlined a proposal for a new training tower to replace the current tower, which was constructed by WFR personnel in 2002. Courtesy of Wylie F-R

The College Park development saga continued last week. After viewing a third proposed site plan last month, council finally approved a change in zoning request from Agricultural to Planned Development with single family attached, single family detached, commercial development and open space for the development.

At the Tuesday, April 9 regular council meeting, the developer appeared in front of council for the fifth time with a slightly amended site plan based on comments from councilmembers and residents for final approval. Changes included a required HOA, a solid masonry wall along Country Club Road and lots bordering Presidential Estates and a parking lot for a commercial building being moved to the front.

Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, however, expressed new concerns about discrepancies after reviewing the paperwork again and hearing from residents. These included a chart that shows 43 detached lots for single family housing compared to a drawing that shows 53 lots, no specific plan to move forward with the construction of single-family homes and the majority of the lots near Presidential Estates are not for one-story homes, as suggested by council. Forrester also wanted to make sure the developer had been in touch with the school district for their approval on the project.

