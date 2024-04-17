District budget update

Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 budget. Property values were previously projected to grow by 3.5%, but Roderick said the Collin County Central Appraisal District’s (CCAD) new estimate is now 1% due to declining values in apartments and office space.

At the Monday, April 15 board of trustees meeting, he listed district budget priorities including safety and security, competitive compensation packages, being staffed for growth and technology expenditures.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2022-2023 school year and a district technology review.

