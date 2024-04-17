Appraisal notices mailed by county says CCAD

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth.

Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate appraisal notices for residential and commercial property owners.

The CCAD mailed the 2024 real property appraisal notices on April 15.

According to Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance, take action quickly if you have a question after receiving your notice.

“We encourage everyone to review their notices of appraised value and if they are in disagreement with the valuation and would like to file a protest, please do so as early as possible,” he said.

Swanson added that in lieu of a formal protest, property owners could also contact the district for an informal protest.

