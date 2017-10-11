Wylie ISD volleyball updates

From Staff Reports

Wylie fell 14-25, 21-25, 19-25 Tuesday to Allen, while Wylie East dropped a 12-25, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25 decision to Highland Park. The Lady Pirates fell to 0-10 in District 6-6A, while the Lady Raiders are 5-5 in 15-5A.

East’s Haley Shewmake had 17 kills for East, while Macey Griffen had 26 digs and Kylee Kapp added 25 in the loss to the Lady Scots.

Wylie plays Friday at Plano, and then Tuesday at Plano East, while the Lady Raiders play Friday at Royse City and will host North Forney on Tuesday.