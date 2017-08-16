Wylie tennis beats Forney 15-4

From Staff Reports

Wylie buried the Jackrabbits 15-4 by winning all the boys doubles matches and two-out-of-three girls’ doubles matches, and barely lost mixed doubles in a tie-breaker for the third set

The Pirates won all six boys’ singles and four-of-six girls’ singles matches

Winning Matches for the boys were, Stephen Tykoski, Jordin Ly, Grant Winger, Landon Brownlow, Bryan Vo, Garret Cooper, Parker Zucha and Davis Roe. The girls’ winners were Lauren Sudak,Ashley Sellers, Baily Martin, Bethel Michael, Kate Vinson and Mallory Dover.

Wylie will play Wylie East on Thursday, and then host Plano East on Tuesday, Aug. 29.